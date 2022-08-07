Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 468.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $13,037,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in PVH by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

