Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

