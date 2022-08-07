Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PXS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

