Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CGNX opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

