Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $202,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

