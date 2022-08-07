Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.