Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 56,902 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

