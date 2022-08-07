Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 360.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,741 shares of company stock valued at $22,264,982. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

