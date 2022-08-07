Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $10.80 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335,358 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

