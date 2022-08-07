Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2,667.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

