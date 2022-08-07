Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 202.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.09 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

