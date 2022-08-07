Ramaco Resources (METC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $493.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,151,457.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,731 shares in the company, valued at $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,556.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.