Raymond James Cuts BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $14.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 23.74.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

