Raymond James Cuts Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $23.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

