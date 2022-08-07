Raymond James Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $100.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $16,093,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 261.5% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 101,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

