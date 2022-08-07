Raymond James Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $30.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Revolve Group Trading Up 2.5 %
RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
