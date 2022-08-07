Raymond James Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $30.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

