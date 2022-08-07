Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,099,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.