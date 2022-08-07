Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,004,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SOXX stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.