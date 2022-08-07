Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,004,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $419.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.17. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.