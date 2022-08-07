Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPLV opened at $64.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.
