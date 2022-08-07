Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $433.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

