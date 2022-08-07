Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.15 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

