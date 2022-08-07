Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

