Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 405,170 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

