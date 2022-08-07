Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

