Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Eaton stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

