Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 30.17.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

