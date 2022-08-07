Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $63.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

QSR stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

