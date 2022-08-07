Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Revolve Group Stock Up 2.5 %
RVLV stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
