Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

RVLV stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 522,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after acquiring an additional 811,381 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

