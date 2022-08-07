Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
