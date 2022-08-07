Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

