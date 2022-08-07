Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVLV. Bank of America downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

