Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVLV. Bank of America lowered Revolve Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.19.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
