RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.80. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in RingCentral by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.