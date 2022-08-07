RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $90.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

NYSE RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

