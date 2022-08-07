RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 174,213 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,213 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

