RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

