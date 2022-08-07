Robert W. Baird Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $120.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $97.37 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

