Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $13,102.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,430.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.74 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

