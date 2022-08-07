Roth Capital Reaffirms “Downgrade” Rating for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Roth Capital restated their downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

