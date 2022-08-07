Royal Bank of Canada Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $48.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

