SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SAP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in SAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($139.18) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($107.22) to €93.00 ($95.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP Trading Down 0.8 %

About SAP

SAP opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

