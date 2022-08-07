Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:SAR opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 104.95%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

