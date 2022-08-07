Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of SMG opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

