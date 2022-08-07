SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343,591 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

