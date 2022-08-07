Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

