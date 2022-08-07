Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 957.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile



Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

