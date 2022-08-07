Shell Asset Management Co. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.70 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $757.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

