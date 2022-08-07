Shell Asset Management Co. Has $271,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

