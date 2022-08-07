Shell Asset Management Co. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHN opened at $35.68 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $979.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

