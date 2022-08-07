Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $248,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

