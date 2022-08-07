Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $256,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $94.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

